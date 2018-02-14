PHOTOS: Indigenous women's march honours the missing, decries Canada's 'injustice system'
Women have placed tobacco and roses in the Downtown Eastside since 1992 to remember hundreds of missing and murdered women. But this year's comes amidst heightened tensions over justice and policing
Vancouver's Women's Memorial March, in its 27th year, is billed as a solemn prayer vigil and procession in memory of the missing, not a protest.
But as elders from a number of B.C. First Nations offered prayers, placing loose tobacco and red and yellow roses on the ground across the Downtown Eastside, many participants told Metro that Canada's justice system is also top of mind this year.
The annual event comes just five days after a seemingly all-white Saskatchewan jury acquitted a white farmer who shot and killed a young Cree man, Coulten Boushie, in 2016.
That verdict shocked many in Canada. But the not-guilty ruling, even on manslaughter charges, came as little surprise to several marchers who told Metro the event has drawn attention to racism in the country's judicial system since its inception in 1992.
More to come.
