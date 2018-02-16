Bici Libre gives B.C.'s farm workers the freedom to ride

For B.C.’s migrant workers, the ability to move from one place to another is often seriously limited. An initiative of the UBC AMS Bike Co-op, Bici Libre aims to improve migrant worker mobility by rebuilding recycled bikes for workers in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Many of the farm workers who enter B.C. through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program are living on the farms where they work, with limited access to the city and its resources. Bici Libre offers them a bit of freedom.

As Rachel Brydolf-Horwitz, co-coordinator and volunteer with Bici Libre explained, the program aims to “meet worker needs around mobility, evolving from the donation of bicycles to other initiatives such as the distribution of bike tools and other resources to workers in their places of employment.”

Bici Libre is the brainchild of Lauren Warbeck, who came up with the idea while doing her masters in Geography at UBC, where she focused on the detention of people without status in Canada. After numerous conversations with organizations serving migrant workers, she heard about how helpful bicycles could be in “relieving worker isolation, and in helping them access health care, groceries, entertainment and other necessities.

“Many migrant workers are not permitted to drive, and have no access to other forms of transportation,” said Brydolf-Horowitz.

Bici Libre runs monthly bike building and fixing parties where volunteers can work on bikes that will go out to the farms. Upcoming volunteer opportunities are accessible via the Facebook page or at www.bikecoop.ca/programs/bici-libre. Donations of time, bikes, bike parts, safety equipment or money are always welcome.

Brydolf-Horowitz noted that Bici Libre is indebted to the work of past coordinators Camilo Cortes and Aida Mas, long-time volunteer Marv Clark, and collaborations with Umbrella Mobile Health Clinic and currently with Sanctuary Health.