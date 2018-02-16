You've no right to be bored: 6 things to do in Metro Van this weekend
Feb. 16-18
Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors activities to arts festivals to family-friendly events and ways you can make a difference.
1. Celebrate the Lunar New Year
Welcome to the Year of the Dog! There are so many events to celebrate the Lunar New Year, including the big event: the 45th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lion dances, cultural dance troupes, marching bands and martial arts performances (more info www.cbavancouver.ca).
2. LunarFest marks year of the Dog
Other ways to mark the Year of the Dog include LunarFest's Celebration for Dogs (and dog lovers) Friday in Vancouver Art Gallery's plaza (750 Hornby St.). More info www.lunarfestival.com. Richmond's Aberdeen Centre (4151 Hazelbridge Way) hosts a Golden Dragon and Lion Dance on Friday, followed by cultural showcases Sat-Sun. Vancouver's International Village mall holds a Year of the Dog event Fri-Sun. (88 W. Pender St.). Also in Sun Yat Sen Gardens, Lanterns in the Garden is daily 5-10 p.m. (578 Carrall St.), tickets $15 at www.lanternsinthegarden.com. The Vancouver Public Library, meanwhile, hosts new year puppet shows until Saturday (350 W. Georgia St.).
3. Find what's behind our housing woes
Vancouver's home prices and rents have skyrocketed. What caused this crisis? Documentary filmmaker Charles Wilkinson tackles the most controversial question in our city—and the global economics of real estate speculation—in his 2017 film Vancouver: No Fixed Address (75 min.), which screens Friday as part of KDocs, the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Documentary Film Festival. 5:30-8 p.m. at 1181 Seymour St. Tickets $5 at www.kdocsff.com.
4. Climb 48 floors for clean air
B.C. Lung Association's big event is Sunday 8 a.m. Sign up to raise funds for B.C. research into curing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Climb the Wall Stairclimb for Clean Air sees over 200 on a "marathon stair climb" up the 150m Wall Centre—"all fitness levels" welcome. Register by Fri., $30 www.stairclimb.ca
5. Discover a 'food connection'
"We'll save a place for you at our table," promises the organization The Food Connection, which builds community through, you guessed it, sharing food. Marking its fifth anniversary since getting a Neighbourhood Small Grant from the Vancouver Foundation, the Food Connection Friends Potluck Supper is Friday 6-8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House (800 E. Broadway Ave.). It's free and potluck-style, so "bring your version of a healthy dish (but) if you're short on time, or short on ingredients, please join us anyway for good company." More info thefoodconnection.ca
6. Touch the odd and extreme with Mr. Ripley
From the range of body modifications practiced around the world to bizarre creatures and "extreme biology," The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! exhibition opened this week at TELUS World of Science, and runs until April 22. The deeper look at renowned adventurer and collector Robert Ripley "reveals how science can unlock secrets and explain the unexplainable," organizers state, offering a literally hands-on experience of "remarkable realms of scientific discoveries" and "touchable specimens." More information online.