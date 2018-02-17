Man dead following 'targeted' shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.: police

COQUITLAM, B.C. — One man is dead following what police are calling a targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP were called to a residential neighbourhood on Friday night for several reports of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, RCMP were notified of a dark-coloured sedan on fire nearby.