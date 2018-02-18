B.C. proposes $20M housing and detox centre for East Vancouver

The provincial government has committed to building 100 units of affordable rental housing, 20 transitional housing units, and a detox centre at the northeast corner of Clark Avenue and 1st Avenue in Vancouver.

The proposed $20-million mixed-use project will undergo rezoning and development permit reviews this year for a plot of land owned by the City of Vancouver, valued at $15 million.

If approved, Vancouver Coastal Health will operate an evidence-based withdrawal management centre that provides both inpatient and at-home detox services. The centre will replace the health authority's existing detox centre on East 2nd Avenue.

Those who complete detox at the new centre will be eligible for one of 20 short-term housing spaces in the complex to ensure they have the supports they need until they find long-term housing.

Along with detox services and housing, the complex will also include a social enterprise space that aims to help people in the Indigenous community find employment and culturally-informed treatment.

“This model of creating a mixed-use development means we’re able to provide homes for the people who need it most, while also reaching out to the larger community with essential addictions services, resulting in long-term and comprehensive solutions for people in Vancouver," said Selina Robinson, Minster of Housing and Municipal Affairs, in a press release.