Vancouver councillor wants safety changes to Granville Street

A Vancouver city councillor wants to see better security in the Granville St. Entertainment district, including the possible reactivation of security cameras, following the death of a young night club worker.

NPA Coun. George Affleck will introduce a motion calling for a review of planning and security on the popular nightclub-heavy street at Tuesday’s council meeting. Affleck is reintroducing the motion, which he first brought forward in July 2013, in the wake of the death of Kalwinder Thind, a 23-year-old who died in January after trying to break up a fight.

But Charles Gauthier, president and CEO of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, said he’s surprised by the motion. According to Gauthier, the work Affleck is calling for is already being done.

“There is a Granville entertainment district safety and security working group in place,” he said. “It’s something that was put in place by council as a whole, to work on a lot of the same issues that Coun. Affleck would like to see actioned.”

Gauthier acknowledged that drunkenness and disorder does break out on the street, but the situation is much improved since 2008, when “gangs used to be pretty prevalent in night clubs.”