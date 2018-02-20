B.C. finance minister says budget will make life more affordable for residents
VICTORIA — It's budget day in B.C. and New Democrat Finance Minister Carole James says her financial plan will look much different than those put forward by the previous Liberal government.
James bucked tradition yesterday, opting to read a children's book to three- and four-year-olds at a child-care centre instead of buying a new pair of shoes.
She says for 16 years the former Liberal government didn't share the wealth, but that will change with this budget.
Last week, the government's throne speech promised historic investments in both housing and child care, aimed at making life more affordable for B.C. residents.
James wouldn't say if her budget will be balanced, but the government has already spent big money on election promises such as dropping tolls on two Metro Vancouver bridges, and financial difficulties at the publicly owned Insurance Corp. of B.C. could create financial pressure.
Late last year, James forecasted a reduced surplus of $190 million for the fiscal year, with 2.9 per cent economic growth.
