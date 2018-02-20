B.C. man to be sentenced next week after admitting to murder of his mother
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother.
A news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Donovan Penner entered the plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, less than a week after his trial began.
Penner was 47-years-old when he was arrested at the scene of the October 2014 murder of Sunshine Coast resident Denise "Esme" Lachance.
Police have not said how the 67-year-old woman died or what motivated her slaying.
Penner's sentencing has been set for Feb. 26.
