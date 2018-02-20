Coquitlam police seek potential victims of piano teacher charged with assault

COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are looking for potential victims of a piano teacher accused of sexually assaulting his students.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, who also goes by Dmitri, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault involving former students.

The alleged incidents occurred between 1998 and 2015.

Police believe Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years.

His current company is called DM Piano School.