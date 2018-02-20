Foreign Buyers Tax jumping to 20 per cent

In an effort to “stabilize” B.C.’s staggering housing market the NDP government has increased the foreign buyers tax by five percentage points and expanded the geographic region that is subject to the tax.

Foreign buyers will pay a 20 per cent tax in Metro Vancouver, Victoria's Capital Regional District, the Fraser Valley, the Central Okanagan and the Nanaimo Regional District, the government announced Tuesday as part of its 2018 budget.

“Affordability for B.C. residents comes first. The speculation in our housing market cannot be allowed to overrule the needs of British Columbians,” the government said in its Homes for B.C. plan.

This fall the province will introduce a speculation tax on residential property targeting foreign and domestic speculators who own property in B.C. but aren’t paying taxes here.

The government also announced it will be investing $6.6 billion over 10 years to build 114,000 affordable homes, one of the NDP’s campaign promises.

For renters, who make up some 18 per cent of the Metro Vancouver housing market and faced a vacancy rate of 0.9 per cent as of October, the government plans to invest $378 million in the next three years and $1.7 billion over the next 10 years in rental housing for middle income people, with a goal of building more than 14,000 rental units. There is no mention, however, of another NDP campaign promise to bring in a $400 annual renters' tax rebate.