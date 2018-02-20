Kevin Smith will host fundraiser at East Vancouver's threatened Rio Theatre
The actor and director is holding a show on March 30 to raise money to save the theatre from redevelopment
In hopes of saving East Vancouver’s independent Rio Theatre, actor Kevin Smith is hosting a fundraiser at the beloved venue on March 30.
A wildly popular hub for progressive theatre, performance and films, the Rio Theatre has been under threat since the building’s owner decided to sell the property. In a hail-mary, the owner and manager of the business, Corinne Lea successfully bid on the building in early February, and was left with 60 days two months to come up with over $4 million for the purchase to go through.
Lea made the announcement over Facebook on Tuesday, but gave few details of the event.
“OMG! So excited Kevin Smith has confirmed the date for our fundraiser to help #savetherio! Mark your calendar for March 30th!,” she wrote.
That Smith would be hosting a fundraiser comes as no surprise. The actor and comedian had declared his support for the venue over social media. In early February, he tweeted he would be happy to hold a benefit screening to raise some cash, although, the Vancouver Film School alumni and self-professed "Vancouver lover" warned, he couldn't afford to buy the building himself.
With files from the Canadian Press
