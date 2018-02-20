The kids are alright: Affordable child care the big winner in B.C. NDP's first budget

Child care, as expected, was the big-ticket item as B.C. NDP unveiled their economic plans Tuesday, releasing its first full budget since coming to power.

It pumps $1 billion into 22,000 new daycare spaces over the next three years, and creates a new affordable child care benefit to lower-income families, effectively making the program free for those at the economic banner.

"These include historic investments in child care … (which) will be felt for generations," finance minister Carole James said in a statement.

The hints were obvious: James opted to kick Canada's tried-and-true Budget Day shoe-shopping tradition to the curb — instead breaking that script by reading a kids' story about resilience, persistence and multicolour footwear in a Victoria daycare Monday.

Some say the throne speech is a narrated version of the budget it preceeds. Is "Pete the Cat," who keeps on walking even as his shoes turn from white to technicolour, the budget's full-colour illustrated version?

"It's truly historic," accountant Lynell Anderson told Metro in a phone interview. "Not just its historic financial investment, but also historic in what it seeks to accomplish.

"It brings in an affordable, high-quality, available child care system that can work across the province and address the needs of families, early childhood educators, but also employers."

Anderson co-authored a 59-page economic study for the Early Childhood Educators of B.C. last year estimating the benefits of a long-proposed B.C. $10-a-day plan included a 2.8-per cent boost to the employment rate and billions in gross domestic province gains.

"I've been part of three economic studies on a $10-a-day plan, all of them show when we invest in high-quality, affordable child care we not only have social benefits but also strong econmoic benefits.

"There's benefits in the short-term with improved labour market participation … We've estimated those savings at around $600 million a year. But in the long term, we're supporting children's early development — that improves life-long learning. In the long term, healthier children become healthier adults."

The government had promised hope for struggling families was on the way in last Tuesday's throne speech, pledging what it called the greatest investment ever in daycare.

"This year B.C. will turn the corner," Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon had read. "While the journey ahead will take time, B.C. is now firmly headed down the path … Safe, affordable, licensed child care will become B.C.’s standard."

Child care has been a challenge facing many in B.C.; Vancouver is second-costliest in the country, and 95 per cent of its facilities have wait lists, one-in-five of those charging waiting fees, according to a Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report in December.

Then there are the climbing costs: Vancouver leads B.C.’s list with a median $1,360 monthly fee for infants, $1,292 for toddlers. It's followed by Burnaby at $1,250 a month for infants, $1,200 for toddlers. Surrey and Richmond are close behind, while Richmond’s preschool fees rose 12 per cent last year, the most dramatic increase in Canada.

In Tuesday's budget, two mechanisms would get those average costs down. On one hand, the government will offer subsidies to licensed daycare operators up to $350 a month to reduce fees for what B.C. estimates are 50,000 families over three years.

And on the other hand, the new affordable child care benefit aims to cut enrolment fees by up to $1,250 per month per child for 86,000 families a year over three years.

"Ther'es a bit of a sliding-scale approach to support families at lower- and middle- income end," Anderson explained, "and it actually makes it free for low-income families."

The Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. have called the situation “child care chaos” — they still want a $2.5-billion, $10-a-day program like Quebec’s (in Montreal, average monthly daycare costs are just $168).

The NDP haven't said when of if they will reach that target, but daycare advocates were singing the budget's praises Tuesday.

And as Carol James read from Pete the Cat just a day before, it's expected they'll keep walking along and singing their song as the funding begins to flow.