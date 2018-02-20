Vancouver drug users demand decriminalization

Dozens of drug users and advocates took to Vancouver’s streets Tuesday, demanding changes to the federal government’s drug policies.

In a national day of action, coordinated with cities across Canada, demonstrators from the Canadian Association of People who Use Drugs (CAPUD) and other groups marched through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside from Victory Square to the courts.

“We’re going to lose 4,000 people this year, probably more,” said CAPUD president Jordan Westfall. “Where does it end?"

Westfall said one of his organization's main concerns is an end to the practice of "red-zoning," which are pre-trial orders barring people charged with drug offenses from being in certain areas of the city.

“It (the red zone) can be something like a few blocks around Insite,” Westfall said, referring to Vancouver's original supervised injection facility. “Sometimes people are barred from areas where there are health services, or even where they live.”

Social worker Brittany Ruby brought her eight-year-old son Dominik to the march.

Ruby said she wants to see an increase in the availability of opioid replacement treatments such as hydromorphone.

“We are seeing an increase in it," she said, "but it’s not enough and it’s not fast enough."

Organizers of this year's march have three main demands: the immediate decriminalization of all drugs, increasing the distribution of free needles and overdose prevention services in Canadian prisons, and an end to pre-trial conditional charges for drug offences.

Last year saw 1,422 people die of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. — an historic record and nearly a quarter of all deaths in Canada, the majority of them linked to fentanyl.

"More will die in 2018, and the Canadian justice system is implicated in each and every death," CAPUD said in a press release prior to the march. "This day of action is focused on decriminalizing drugs and reforming the Canadian justice system."

The changes are necessary, advocates say, to help drug users access safer drugs and feel less stigmatized by the criminal justice system when seeking treatment for their addictions.

At last year's national day of action, advocates also called on the province to increase the number of prescriptions for safer, regulated heroin.

In October, the provincial government approved new guidelines setting out how injectable prescription drugs – such as heroin and hydromorphone – can be used by physicians to treat people with particularly entrenched addictions.

Mental health and addictions minister Judy Darcy said at the time that B.C. is the first jurisdiction in North America to develop such guidelines. And in the midst of the province’s overdose crisis it’s a necessary step, she added.

“We need to provide every possible option to save peoples’ lives,” Darcy said. “Four people a day are dying.