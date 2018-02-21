B.C. budget elicits mixed reaction from environmentalists

Environmental groups had mixed reactions to the climate related investments outlined in Tuesday’s budget. Some said it didn’t go far enough while others said it laid the foundation for 2019.

“We weren’t expecting that 2018’s budget was going to be heavy on climate because the government is putting in place the key stepping stones to set us up for what we think will be the climate budget which will be 2019’s budget,” said Karen Tam Wu, the acting B.C. director with the Pembina Institute,

Tam Wu said she’s confident this year’s budget has laid a “solid foundation” and is now looking forward to future investments guided by a climate strategy that’s currently being developed.

Key measures announced Tuesday include an annual $5 per ton increase to the carbon tax reaching $50 per ton by April 2021, an additional $40 million for the climate action tax credit, and $72 million over three years to help communities prepare for and respond to wildfires.

The budget also announced a new clean growth incentive program to help heavy industry reduce emissions.

“A clear signal was sent to heavy industry. Obviously having competitive companies is really important to B.C.’s economy but so is transitioning the economy to one that’s based on low carbon,” Tam Wu said.

It’s saying “you are important industries to our province and you need to transition to a low carbon economy. It’s spelled out in black and white.”

In a statement, Dan Woynillowicz, the policy director at Clean Energy Canada, said “budgets are an opportunity to put your money where your mouth is, and the B.C. government has done just that with this provincial budget. Last week’s speech from the throne aspired to get B.C. back on track and demonstrating leadership on climate change, and this is reflected in today’s budget.”

The Sierra Club BC however raised concerns that the budget’s focus on “shorter term affordability” neglected the longer term affordability threats posed by climate change.

“We know the costs of climate change are only going to rise,” said Tim Pearson, the organization’s communications director in a statement.