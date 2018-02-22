Audit calls for action to recruit more nurses in remote and rural B.C.

VICTORIA — British Columbia's auditor general says a shortage of nurses in rural and remote parts of the province is putting patient safety at risk as existing staff endure burnout.

Carol Bellringer says recruitment and retention issues affect 300,000 residents who receive a majority of their care from nurses.

She says that as of April 2017, Northern Health was short 121 registered nurses, or 15 per cent of its workforce, and over a quarter of nurse practitioner positions were left unfilled in the area.

Bellringer says weather, isolation and limited amenities in the north contribute to nursing staff shortages in the north.

She has made nine recommendations in a report that calls for the health authority to work with communities and the government to expand temporary and long-term affordable housing options in rural and remote areas.