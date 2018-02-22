B.C. man facing murder charges in deaths of daughters appears in court by video
VICTORIA — A man facing second-degree murder charges in the deaths of his two daughters made a brief court appearance by video on Thursday in Victoria.
Andrew Berry did not speak during the appearance.
His next court date was set for March 15.
Police were called to an apartment in the Victoria-area community of Oak Bay on Christmas Day and found the bodies of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry.
More than 1,000 mourners attended a funeral service for the sisters last month.
