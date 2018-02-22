Former B.C. Premier denounces Trudeau posing with extremist who tried to murder him

Ujjal Dosanjh, British Columbia's former Premier, didn't mince words when he learned an extremist who once tried to assassinate him had been invited to dine with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in India.

Canada's High Commission cancelled its official dinner invitation to convicted attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal, once a member of Khalistani-separatist International Sikh Youth Federation, which is outlawed in Canada.

"He made an attempt on my life," Dosanjh told Metro in a phone interview, describing his severe beating in 1985. "He had a hand an iron bar with a bolt at the end of it; both his arms lifted to strike me with the bolt, he struck me several times … then he ran away."

But because RCMP "bungled" their investigation, Dosanjh said, Atwal's attempted murder charges were dropped. But a year later, Atwal shot and nearly killed a visiting Punjabi minister in Gold River, B.C., an assassination attempt for which he was convicted and jailed.

Since his release, the Surrey businessman has appeared in a series of photographs with Liberal leaders Michael Ignatieff, Bob Rae and Trudeau. During his current India visit, he appeared in photos with several federal Liberal Cabinet ministers and Trudeau's spouse, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

"They now have a convicted attempted murderer — an attempted assassin — as part of their entourage," Dosanjh lamented. "… They've sent a very, very bad message."

Federal Liberals' associations with Sikh separatists, who want to form a sovereign homeland in northeast India known as Khalistan, have overshadowed much of his visit, during which India's Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials have refused to meet with Trudeau.

The Prime Minister's Office could not be immediately reached for comment, but Trudeau told reporters in India there were "misunderstandings" and condemned violent extremism.

"We will always stand against violent extremism at home or abroad," he said at a press conference Wednesday. "But we understand a diversity of views … we will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, human rights, while being strong against hate speech or against incitement to violence or, obviously, violent extremism."

Dosanjh's office was firebombed by extremists in 1999 because of his moderate views. And just four months after his February 1985 beating by Atwal, Dosanjh also held tickets — but chose not to use them — for the Air India flight 182 from Vancouver that was blown up by Sikh separatists, killing all 329 people on board.

He said the Prime Minister's Office has questions to answer about Trudeau's India visit — but also about the "mixed messages" he said were being sent about political violence.

"The Prime Minister of India had expressed those concerns to Trudeau, so they were aware fo the concerns before they left Canada; the Prime Minister's Office bumbled this, and the High Commission bungled the whole trip," Dosanjh said. "Politicians in Canada play this ostrich-like game and they do that under the rubric of freedom of expression.