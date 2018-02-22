Manslaughter charge laid after death of a man outside a Delta, B.C., pub

DELTA, B.C. — A 20-year old man from Burnaby, B.C., has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another man in what police say was an altercation outside a pub.

Delta police say 53-year-old Russ Armfelt died in hospital shortly after a fight outside the Rose and Crown Pub in Tsawwassen.

Armfelt was found unconscious and unresponsive on Dec. 11, 2016, and police said at the time that his death was suspicious.

Franco Sarra remains in police custody and was expected to appear on the charge in a Surrey court on Thursday.

Police say Armfelt and Sarra were known to each other.