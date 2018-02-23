Charter plane with 10 people aboard skids off Abbotsford, B.C., runway

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — An aircraft with 10 people aboard has skidded off an airport runway in Abbotsford, B.C.

Airport general manager Parm Sidhu says efforts are underway to confirm what happened but no one was seriously hurt.

Sidhu says two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, two had minor injuries and the remaining six aboard were not hurt.

The airport says in a statement that the plane was a King Air twin-engine aircraft.

A snowfall warning was issued Friday for the airport area in the Fraser Valley and the forecast calls for up to 20 centimetres of snow, but it's unclear if weather was a factor in the incident.