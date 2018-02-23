Heavy snow in parts of B.C. forces cancellations, prompts travel warnings

VANCOUVER — A snow storm swept across parts of British Columbia on Friday, prompting travel advisories and cancelled flights.

Environment Canada issued separate snowfall advisories for the north and central coasts, Cariboo, Prince George, Sea to Sky and Howe Sound regions, along with the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

Snow accumulations ranging from five to 20 centimetres were forecast for those areas.

The Transportation Ministry warned that travel on highways 16 and 97 near Prince George was difficult because of limited visibility and blowing snow.

Several post-secondary schools across Metro Vancouver cancelled classes or exams because of the snow, including Simon Fraser, Emily Carr, and Kwantlen universities, and Langara and Douglas colleges.