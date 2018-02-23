Two women in custody in Victoria after separate alleged assaults on police

VICTORIA — The Victoria Police Department says two of its officers were assaulted in separate incidents.

One officer required hospital treatment after intervening in a struggle in downtown Victoria early Friday morning.

Police say a young woman involved in the struggle allegedly attacked the officer and was taken into custody as other constables arrived to break up the fight and arrest the other combatants.

A news release from the department doesn't describe the injuries but says charges of assaulting a police officer and assault causing bodily harm are being recommended against the woman.

Only a few hours earlier and just blocks away, police say two officers approached a young woman who was camping illegally and offered her a ride to a legal campsite but she was aggressive toward both officers, allegedly assaulting one.