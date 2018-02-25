Import ban lifted, but B.C. wine industry worries about future in Alberta

When Christine Coletta heard Alberta Premier Rachel Notley impose a boycott on BC Wines, she decided to celebrate all things Alberta.

Coletta, owner of Okanagan Crush Pad vineyard, threw together Farm Friends, an event that celebrated Alberta beef paired with B.C. Wines on Feb. 2 at Edible Canada.

The sold out event was meant to be a show of solidarity with our provincial neighbours, but it turned into a celebration it was announced that the boycott was lifted a mere hour before the doors opened.

“The wine industry is a feel good and happy story and we aren’t used to being embroiled in controversy,” said Coletta. “We thought the right thing to do was the Canadian thing and that was take the high road.”

Notley announced the boycott on Feb. 6 in an attempt to put pressure on B.C. to stop delaying the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline. The boycott was lifted after Premier John Horgan announced that he would allow the courts to decide whether B.C. can impose a temporary ban on increased bitumen exports from Alberta.

Notley took this softened stance as a victory.

Although the ban was short-lived – two weeks – it was enough to make wine producers nervous about their future of expanding in the Alberta market.

“The real worry for me is that if we did run out of stock in the market, customers would try wines from other countries and we would have the challenge of bringing them back to B.C. wine,” said Donald Triggs, owner of Culmina Family Estate Winery. “That is a very expensive and long term process.”

Triggs say that Alberta sales account for around 10 per cent of his total sales and that was continuing to grow. The boycott was making him lose sleep.

“You feel a bit like a victim because you can’t control it and you can’t do anything about it,” said Trigg.

Albertans are major supporters of B.C. wines and account for $70 million of the $300 million industry. They play an important role in the wine tourism industry in the Okanagan and many vineyards are owned by Albertans.

Gurvinder Bhatia is an Albertan wine consultant, former owner of Vino Mania in Edmonton and wine editor of Quench Magazine. He sees the boycott as a front to privatization and the freedom for Albertans to choose what they want to drink. He also sees it as potentially bad for Alberta business.

“In my mind it is very misdirected,” said Bhatia, “The B.C. wine industry is as close to a local wine industry as we get and it is important to recognize that the B.C. wine industry has supported Alberta tourism and hospitality industry.”

Bhatia also says that many of the Albertans that he has spoken to don’t see the correlation between the oil and wine industry.

“It’s pretty random to target the B.C. wine industry that has nothing to do with the issue at hand,” said Bhatia. “People forget that the B.C. wine industry is largely small family owned business that are less likely to survive a boycott and are being used as essentially collateral damage in governmental disputes.”