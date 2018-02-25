Man dies after RCMP Tasering in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP are being investigated by the province's independent police watchdog after a man in their custody died Saturday.

He had been hit with a conducted energy weapon, commonly known by the brand name Taser, after police responded to a call about an alleged parental abduction of his child.

"During police interaction with the male, a conducted energy weapon was deployed," the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. stated in a release Saturday. "Shortly afterwards the male went into medical distress. Emergency Health Services was called.

"However the male did not survive."

The incident reignites a long-simmering debate over police use of force, and in particular whether what proponents call "less-than-lethal" weapons are in fact that.

Last October marked 10 years since a similar death in RCMP custody sparked international outrage, after 40-year-old Polish man Robert Dziekanski was Tasered while in distress at Vancouver airport and died. Police came under fire for seizing witnesses' video footage.

The province held a public inquiry into the issue in 2009, which led to perjury charges filed against four Mounties. One was sentenced to 30 months in prison for lying on Feb. 20, 2015.