Navy ship spills fuel off B.C. coast, cleanup underway

VANCOUVER — Federal crews are working to clean up a 30,000-litre fuel spill from a navy ship in the waters between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

HMCS Calgary was sailing near the Georgia Strait traffic lanes when fuel spilled from the vessel.

Martime Forces Pacific has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the spill.

The navy says the fuel clean up is still in its initial stage and it's too early to know what impact it will have on fisheries and local marine life.

It has placed crew at Nanoose Bay on alert and advised Western Canadian Marine Response of the situation.