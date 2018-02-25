Pipeline feud raises 'serious questions' of law, jurisdiction

B.C. and Alberta may have called a temporary truce in a trade dispute over the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but "serious questions" about which governments have the power to do what have yet to be answered.

Both the City of Burnaby and the province have asked the federal courts for leave to appeal the National Energy Board’s early December decision that the Kinder Morgan project is exempt from two of the city’s bylaws. On Thursday, Premier John Horgan also announced that his government will seek clarification from the courts on their powers to restrict any increased flow of diluted bitumen through B.C.

Greg McDade, the managing partner at Ratcliffe & Company LLP and Burnaby’s lawyer for this case said it’s “just plain crazy” that Kinder Morgan wants immunity from municipal rules after choosing to twin a 1,100-kilometrepipeline “through the heart of a major municipality.”

The pipeline expansion, which will almost triple the amount of diluted bitumen flowing from Alberta's oil sands to the coast and increase tanker traffic seven-fold, will pass through Surrey, Langely, New Westminster and Burnaby.

“If you don’t want to comply with municipal rules, build it somewhere else,” he said.

The issue is whether the Trans Mountain project should have to comply with two of Burnaby’s bylaws: one that requires project proponents to get a preliminary plan approval from the city’s director of planning before they apply for a building permit to start construction and another that requires proponents to get a tree permit before cutting any trees.

In December, the National Energy Board decided to exempt Kinder Morgan’s project from the bylaws, arguing that Burnaby’s review of the permit applications caused “unreasonable delay” and “frustrated a federal purpose.”

The constitutional question, said McDade, is whether the rules of both jurisdictions – federal and provincial/municipal – can live together or whether the pipeline can get immunity from municipal bylaws.

The basic idea, said Nigel Bankes, the chair of natural resources law at the University of Calgary, is that Trans Mountain, as a federally regulated and approved project, isn’t exempt from complying with provincial and municipal rules unless those rules “undermine the federal project.”

“Municipalities don’t have a veto” he said, “and it would be a strange federation if they did.”

Bankes said he expects the courts to be fairly deferential to the NEB, which has heard arguments from both parties. Burnaby has the challenging task of showing it was doing its due diligence during its assessment of Trans Mountain’s permit applications and not “stonewalling.”

“The question really is have Burnaby’s actions to date reached the point where they can be said to undermine that federal undertaking?” he said.

From Bankes’ perspective the other constitutional question, whether the province has a right to restrict the flow of diluted bitumen to protect the environment, is more straightforward.

While he said there is nothing unconstitutional about studying the potential effects of a diluted bitumen spill in the marine environment, any attempt to cap the transportation of diluted bitumen at current volumes would be seen as undermining the federal approval of the Kinder Morgan project.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” he said.

On Thursday, Horgan took a different view, saying in a statement: “We believe it is our right to take appropriate measures to protect our environment, economy and our coast from the drastic consequence of a diluted bitumen spill.

“We are prepared to confirm that right in the courts.”

As for the question of Burnaby’s bylaws, McDade said it’s “a matter of municipal rights.”

“There’s no question that matters of a national interest should be within the control of the federal government, but municipalities have their own powers too and you shouldn’t be able to override them,” he said.

The B.C. government has come to similar conclusions. “The Province’s position is that the NEB erred too broadly in defining federal jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines,” said David Karn, a spokesperson for Environment Minister George Heyman.

“All provinces should be concerned about the implications of this egregious ruling,” he said.

Trans Mountain, meanwhile, argued that “it has made best efforts” to obtain the permits, that Burnaby hasn’t provided a reasonable explanation for the delay and that the city is attempting to interfere with a federal project.