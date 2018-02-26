Drug reformers watch federal budget for opioid crisis action

With the provincial response to the ongoing opioid crisis getting a financial top-up in last week’s B.C. budget, one of this province’s leading experts hopes to see increased dollars from the federal budget on Tuesday as well.

Last week B.C. announced an additional $9 million over three years to combat the province's opioid crisis, on top of $322 million announced in last fall's budget update.

Donald MacPherson, executive director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, says that top-up is good, but more funds from Ottawa are needed to tackle the crisis.

Drugs killed 1,422 people in B.C. last year, roughly a quarter of the national death toll. B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016.

“We need a lot more money to begin to initiate and engage the public and people who use drugs, expand harm reduction and drug treatment services,” MacPherson says.

While he’s hopeful to see more dollars from the Trudeau government on Tuesday, MacPherson says what is more desperately needed is a re-think of how resources are spent battling the crisis. He said Ottawa could use Tuesday’s budget to signal such moves.

“It means taking some decisions to do things differently,” MacPherson said. “Throwing money at the overdose crisis, you can throw a lot of money at it with poor results if you don’t really start to broach the bigger issues,” he said.

Those larger issues begin with a much-needed admission that the federal and provincial frameworks for tackling drug abuse and overdoses are policy failures, MacPherson said.

“You have to admit that there’s a catastrophic failure before you start to start to look for new approaches,” he said.

One signal MacPherson is watching for in the federal budget is whether Ottawa offers any money to the provinces to expand heroin- and hydromorphone-assisted treatment programs.

“B.C.'s doing some of that now, but it all needs to be scaled up,” MacPherson said. “This is a massive national public health emergency whether the feds call it that or not.

"Their money should be stimulating more of a public health emergency response at this moment.”

Don Davies, MP for Vancouver Kingsway and the NDP’s health critic, said he also hopes Ottawa adds new funds to fight the crisis.

“I’d like to see significant new money allocated to treatment,” Davies said in a phone interview. “A lot of our response so has been acute.

"We’re trying to deal with the immediacy (of overdoses) but as I’ve said before, we can’t Narcan our way out of this problem.”

Davies said the federal government's allocations for the crisis so far — $122 million over five years — is nowhere near enough.

He added that the previous federal government committed more than $300 million to fight the N1H1 virus, “which paled in comparison" to opioids "by orders of magnitude.”

Like MacPherson, Davies also said it’s less about committing more money overall, but instead about directing funds away from policing and enforcement for simple drug possession — and funneling it instead towards a public health approach.

“I think we actually need a profound cultural and social shift in this country,” Davies said. He pointed to Portugal’s model — decriminalizing all drugs — saying that country flipped its spending on drug abuse prevention from 90 per cent focused on policing, to 90 per cent focused on health care.