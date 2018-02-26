Rio Theatre launches crowd funding campaign to raise $1.5 M and save building from redevelopment

In an effort to save The Rio, East Vancouver’s beloved independent theatre, owner Corinne Lea has launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise $1.5 million.

Lea is also saying that it’s “too soon to tell” if director and Rio backer Kevin Smith’s recent heart attack will affect whether his upcoming fundraising event will be re-scheduled.

The online campaign comes after Lea was given 60 days to gather $3 million for a down payment so she could purchase the building and save it from re-development.

“For many people in East Vancouver specifically, the Rio Theatre has become ‘the last stand’ – and we’re not going ot let it be torn down,” reads the press release. “With a team of private investors and donations from the community, we can absolutely reach our goal to buy the property.”

In the statement, Lea explains that she and her team are working to build a separate non-profit to purchase the property and rent the building out to the Rio Theatre, a privately-run business.

Lea’s announcement of the campaign comes less than a day after Smith took to social media to say that he had suffered a heart attack.

In other efforts to rally support, fans are asking Vancouver celebrity favourites, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds, to step-up and help save the theatre.

“Hey Ryan, the @RioTheatre would still love a shout out from you to raise awareness of #SaveTheRio,” said one fan over Twitter.

Meanwhile another said “You know Vancouver won't be the same without (the Rio). Give us attention pls…@TheRock you love #Vancouver, help save this!”