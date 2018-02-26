'Tip of the iceberg:' Suburban renters more vulnerable than Vancouverites, says SFU study

More eviction disputes are caused by unpaid rent in the Lower Mainland than any other cause – and the situation is especially dire in the suburbs, according to new SFU research.

More than four out of ten tenants were not able to pay their rent on time among disputes reported in Surrey, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, and Pitt Meadows, according to data provided by B.C.'s Residential Tenancy Branch. In Surrey, almost half of the disputes were about unpaid rent.

Overall, Maple Ridge was responsible for the most renter disputes per capita, followed by Surrey and Port Coquitlam.

The findings suggest that renters living in outlying areas are more vulnerable, said SFU geography professor, Nicholas Blomley, who partnered with urban planner Andy Yan and PhD candidate Natalia Perez on the study.

“We know that poverty is not just a downtown issue, it’s a suburban issue. I think this is more evidence of that," said Blomley.

He also pointed out that rental stock in the suburbs tends to take the form of secondary suites, rather than purpose-built rental housing.

“If you’re going to live in a basement suite, you could be more vulnerable,” he said.

“Maybe because your landlord doesn’t know the rules, or maybe they are under real pressure as well because they are trying to make their mortgage and they’re trying to squeeze out what they can from the family in the basement.”

Researchers found 127,114 rental disputes in total by combing through Residential Tenancy Branch records from 2006 to 2017. About four per cent of the disputes were related to renovictions and 14 per cent were due to “cause.”

Those findings pale in comparison to the number of people who simply cannot pay their rent at the beginning of every month.

“It’s a question of the imbalance between peoples ability to make rent and the increasing cost of rental housing,” said Blomley.

“What we know in Canada is that renters are poorer than the average. But in general, renters have become even more poor.”

But with the vacancy rate below one per cent, the data only reveals a fraction of the type of instability renters face in the Lower Mainland, said Blomley.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.