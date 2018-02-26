Weekend fuel spill highlights risks to endangered whales, marine life experts say

While the type of fuel that spilled in the Salish Sea this weekend evaporates quickly, it can be “acutely toxic” for mammals that breach the surface waters to breathe before it fades away.

“It just takes one poorly timed spill to have an impact on a group of endangered whales that can’t sustain further losses,” said Misty MacDuffee, a biologist and program director with the Raincoast Conservation Foundation.

While MacDuffee didn’t know if the whales were in the area this weekend, B.C.’s J-Pod, one of three endangered pods of southern resident killer whales, was in the Salish Sea earlier this month, she noted.

“The lucky thing with this fuel is that it’s really volatile so it’s going to evaporate very quickly, which limits the time of exposure,” she said.

On Saturday the HMCS Calgary, a naval ship, spilled an estimated 30,000 litres of F-76 fuel, a marine diesel that is light and dissipates quickly – similar to kerosene.

An investigation into what caused the spill is ongoing, said Lt.-Cmdr. John Nethercott, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Navy.

“The bottom line,” he said, “is a mistake has occurred that resulted in a spill so we’re going to do what we need to do to make sure that that doesn’t happen again.”

Neither the HMCS Calgary or aircraft from Transport Canada could locate the spill Saturday, Nethercott said, adding that four naval training vessels were searching for any signs of the fuel along the coast Monday.

“As of right now we haven’t had reports of any detection,” he said Monday afternoon. He added that the spill occurred over a long distance and over several hours and it’s estimated 80 to 90 per cent of the fuel evaporated right away.

“It goes without saying that we share the marine environment,” Nethercott said. “We’re a part of it and we don’t want to do anything that’s going to be harmful to resident mammals.”



“We take our responsibilities very seriously,” he said.

Peter Ross, the vice president of research with Ocean Wise and an ocean pollution expert, said the spill “underscores the vulnerability of the ocean” and the need for stringent regulation of fuel and vessels using the waters.

While F-76 doesn’t present the same risks of harm as the 2015 bunker fuel spill in English Bay – the topic of a trial which began Monday – Ross said it’s a “myth that any fuel spill might be considered to be harmless.”

The risks of any spill depend on what was spill, the weather, and the volume of the spill, he said.

A lighter fuel like F-76 will evaporate more quickly and while that’s “preferable” to fuel that’s left behind on the surface, shore, or getting into the food web “it’s not a perfect remedy by any stretch.”

Any air-breathing animals, including whales, seals, and birds, would be vulnerable to the “toxic fumes,” he said.

The risks in this case are time limited, but that’s not the case with heavier fuel spills.

Where Ross said it’s unlikely any F-76 fuel would be detected in a week or two, he said he may expect to find some residue from the MV Marathassa bunker fuel spill at the bottom of the ocean almost three years after it happened.

The Marathassa, which faces 10 environment-related charges, spilled about 3,000 litres of bunker fuel in 2015. Residue from the spill was found on the shores of Stanley Park, in the Moody Arm, and taken up by mussels.