B.C. advocates hopeful for gender shift from federal budget

Women's organizations in British Columbia are watching Ottawa keenly on Tuesday with the release of the 2018 federal budget.

Many advocates are particularly hopeful the feds will pony up as B.C.'s budget did this month on child care, but also hope Liberals also step up with increased cash for anti-violence against women services and other issues disproportionately affecting Canadian women.

Although finance minister Bill Morneau gave few hints about what was to come, he indicated that equality would be a keystone of the fiscal plan.

"Through Budget 2018, the Government will take the next steps towards equality," his ministry said in a statement, "and a more competitive, diverse and inclusive Canada, where everyone can have a real and fair chance at success … further investments in our people and our communities and by making sure that everyone, no matter their gender, will have an equal opportunity to succeed."

Violence against Indigenous women also is high on the groups' radar, as a national inquiry on missing and murdered women continues to flounder amidst controversy over its leadership.

And many advocates see investments in services which particularly impact women — such as affordable child care, ending gendered violence, pay equity and access to justice — as essential to reversing years of shortfalls from Ottawa.