Budget 2018 commits cash for conservation

The federal government has proposed investments of more than a billion dollars for conservation over the next five years in its 2018 spending plan alongside significant investments in science and weather services.

The investments come with just two years left for Canada to meet its 2010 commitment under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity to protect 17 per cent of its lands and inlands waters and 10 per cent of its oceans by 2020.

As of June 2017, 10.6 per cent of land and 1.18 per cent of marine areas of Canada were protected by either provinces, territories, the federal government, Indigenous groups, or non-profit and private sector organizations.

Budget 2018 includes $1.3 billion over five years to help protect Canada’s ecosystems and biodiversity, including species at risk. To better protect endangered marine life, including whales in both the Pacific and Atlantic regions, the budgets lays out $167.4 million over five years.

Alongside conservation efforts, the budget includes:

- $120 million over five years to help modernize Canada’s weather and water stations, improve severe weather warning systems, and support emergency management organizations prepare for and respond to extreme weather events.

- Almost $4 billion over five years to support Canadian research, including $2.8 billion over five years for federal science and technology facilities for science related to climate change, ocean protection, human health and more.