Indie films rely on independent movie theatres – like the Rio — to help get funding

Movers and shakers in Vancouver’s film scene are concerned the Rio Theatre’s potential closure would have a ripple effect on the film industry, and make it harder for indie film directors to get funding.

Over the past two decades, several of the city’s independent movie theatres have closed shop. The Rio Theatre – one of four remaining independent movie theatres in Vancouver — is threatened to be evicted, unless it can come up with a $3 million down payment so it can purchase the building from its current owners.

Jason James, a director whose film Entanglement played at the Rio during the Vancouver International Film Festival, said the loss of the Rio would have a negative impact on Vancouver’s culture and communities. But it could also have a significant impact on whether independent film makers like himself would be able to access government funding.

“In Canada a lot of our financing is tied to distribution,” he said.

In order for indie filmmakers to get funding through tax credits and Telefilm Canada, they need to strike a deal with a distribution company, who will help them get their movie on TV, or into theatres - called the film’s ‘theatrical release’ in industry lingo.

“In order to access tax credits, which are a big part of budgets, you have to have…a theatrical distribution deal or a broadcast deal,” James said.

Sometimes distribution companies can get independent films into theatre chains like Cineplex, as with James’ last film, Entanglement. However, many independent films only get shown in independent theatres.

An independent feature film in Canada costs about $1 million, James said, and typically 30 per cent of that funding comes from Telefilm Canada and 20-30 per cent comes from tax credits.

Pete Mitchell, president of Vancouver Film Studios, echoed James on the importance of independent theatres like the Rio.

“Canadian film producers need a theatrical release in order to trigger funding. So if there's no theatre that's going to show their film then they can't get Telefilm funding…and tax credits,” he said.

Owner of the Rio, Corinne Lea, said part of her theatre’s success is thanks to its screening of unusual films.

“Why our business is doing so well is because we are showing these really kickass independent films that nobody else is,” she said.

Independent theatres and independent filmmakers rely on each other, Lea said.

“I see this really great relationship happening between independent theatres and independent film makers,” she said. “We like to joke that we are the rebel forces against…the big corporations.”

American director and comedian Kevin Smith, who got his start with his 1994 indie film Clerks, was quick to come to the Rio's aid, offering to host a fundraiser. The New Jersey native and Vancouver Film School grad has said independent theatres like the Rio are particularly important for indie films.

Business aside, James said, the closure of independent theatre and art spaces poses a risk for artists and their ability to think outside the box.

“If there are no places to see cool, weird movies, how do you expand your ideas as an artist, as a filmmaker, as a musician — if you only get to see Marvel movies?” he asked.