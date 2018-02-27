NDP, advocates disappointed in budget housing commitments

NDP Finance Critic Peter Julian had some harsh words for the federal government Tuesday following the release of the 2018 budget, which he said contains “nothing” to address housing.

“The housing crisis is happening now, and it’s very real in British Columbia,” the MP, who represents New Westminster-Burnaby, said in a statement.

“British Columbians aren’t looking for measures that only take place after the next election or in the next ten years; they’re looking for measures to address this crisis today. Unfortunately, they weren’t present in the Liberals’ budget,” he said.

Julian wasn’t alone in his disappointment. The Canadian Housing and Renewal Association, a national non-profit advocating for affordable housing, was hoping for more details about the measures outlined in the National Housing Strategy announced in November. The government committed $40 billion over 10 years to the strategy which aims to build 100,000 new housing units and cut homelessness by half.

“We are growing increasingly concerned over the lack of details regarding implementation of those specific measures. We had hoped that Budget 2018 would have provided that opportunity - the government needs to provide information as quickly as possible to housing providers on how to access these necessary programs," said Jeff Morrison, the organization’s executive director, in a statement.

Budget 2018 did allocate $1.25 billion over three years to increase the amount of loans available through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Rental Construction Financing Initiative. The measure is expected to lead to 14,000 new affordable rental units aimed at easing tight rental markets in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

About 30 per cent of Canadians rely on the rental market for housing, the budget document notes, and demand is expected to increase.

The CHRA, however, raised concerns that the initiative won’t make much difference for Canada’s most vulnerable populations.

The organization's president, Stephan Corriveau, commended the government for its investments for Indigenous housing, which include: $600 million over three years to support housing on First Nations reserves, $400 million over 10 years to support an Inuit led housing plan, and $500 million over 10 years for a Metis national housing plan.

However, Corriveau called on the government to commit funding for Indigenous housing in urban areas as well.