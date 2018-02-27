Organized criminals, associates work on Vancouver docks: government files

Organized crime groups are “certain” to continue smuggling large amounts of drugs and illegal goods through British Columbia ports because of widespread corruption and massive profits, according to a 2017 Transport Canada internal report.

“To facilitate their smuggling activities, … OCGs (organized crime groups) are involved in the corruption of port workers, and have embedded members and associates within port facilities by way of legitimate employment.,” says the April 2017 report, obtained by The Star under the Access to Information Act.

Corruption is particularly deep and widespread at the Port of Vancouver, where unionized longshoremen include 27 members of organized crime groups, associates or people with serious criminal records, the report states.

One longshoreman with a union card to work on the B.C. docks is Larry Ronald Amero, 40, a B.C. Hells Angel.

Amero moved to Ontario after narrowly surviving a shooting in Kelowna, B.C. in 2012 and was charged last month in Ottawa with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2012 West Coast slayings of Sandhip Duhre and Sukh Dhak.

West Coast Hells Angels spokesperson Rick Ciarnello said there’s nothing sinister about members of his group working at the port.

“I cannot speak for ‘organized crime groups, associates or people with serious criminal records’,” Ciarnello said in an email. “I will, however, speak on behalf of people that go to work every day in order to raise their families. These are not criminals. These are people who have jobs.”

“What is wrong with having a job? Nothing,” Ciarnello said.

The reports obtained by The Star say the profitability of the global counterfeit goods and illegal drug trades mean there’s no end in sight to smuggling at B.C. maritime ports.

Transport Canada security specialists assess “that it is certain that organized crime groups and transnational criminal organizations will continue to exploit vulnerabilities at B.C.’s marine ports to facilitate smuggling both into and out of Canada,” the report concludes, with the word “certain” in boldface.

A similar Access to Information request by The Star for organized crime involvement in the Port of Montreal came up empty, with the response; “A thorough search of records under the control of Transport Canada was conducted and no records were found pertaining to your request.”

Smuggling at the Port of Vancouver involves both domestic and international crime groups, especially ones based out of Asia and Latin America, a report obtained by The Star continues.

“The most commonly imported illegal goods that enter Canada through B.C.’s ports are narcotics, chemical drug precursors, and counterfeit goods,” the report states.

“The methods exploited by OCGs (organized crime groups) to smuggle goods through marine facilities largely depend on the nature of the goods being smuggled, but most smuggling through marine facilities likely occurs within containerized cargo,” the report states.

Drugs and other illegal goods can be loaded onto containers without the shipper or receiver knowing what’s happening, the report states.

“[F]acility employee complicity is required to remove these narcotics from the container while still within the marine facility,” the report states.

The 2017 report is very similar to a 2016 Transport Canada document on smuggling also obtained by The Star under the Access to Information Act. The 2016 report gave a similarly gloomy prediction about the future at the Port of Vancouver.