Shipping containers can explode, warns WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC is recommending owners of shipping containers to put signs that warn the public of hazardous materials, after four containers exploded on separate occasions that caused injuries—on one incident even taking the life of a volunteer firefighter in Enderby, B.C. in 2011.

Dan Strand, director of prevention field services for WorkSafeBC, said these shipping containers housed flammable substances that created a pressurized bomb when they came in contact with a heat source.

“In one instance we had chainsaws that were being stored in one of these containers, when the gasoline in the tanks of those chainsaws kind of evaporated in that atmosphere,” Strand said of the Enderby accident. “Firefighters were nearby fighting a blaze when the door of that container exploded and blew off, and did result in the fatality in one of those firefighters.”

Strand said that containers are designed to be “watertight.” So even if an average sized nine-kilogram propane tank leaked inside a container and caught fire, it would generate the same explosive force as 100 kilograms of TNT.

Blair Fryer, city spokesperson for the City of New Westminster, said that businesses and residences could store anything in shipping containers, as long as they are consistent with the regulations.

“If you decided that you wanted to use a small shipping container and you conformed with zoning bylaws, you could put whatever you want in the accessory building and I imagine that would include gas-powered tools.”

However, some cities do regulate what can be stored in containers based on their location.

The Thingery, a company with a goal to lend donated tools to its community, was prohibited by the City of New Westminster to carry gas-powered tools because it’s located nearby the River Market.

The City of Vancouver said that a development permit is required to place a shipping container on a property. And what could be stored in a shipping container would be addressed during the application stage. But once the permit is distributed, the City can’t control what else is stored in the container.

Strand recommends that employers and residents who own a shipping container put a warning sign up when a unit carries flammable or chemical substances.

“There are signage requirements that will both alert workers who then would subsequently and also be trained in what that looks like, but as well help firefighters.”