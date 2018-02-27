The fresh faces vying for a spot on Vancouver city council

A crop of fresh faces are stepping up as candidates for the next Vancouver City Council election. They’re mostly young and have one not-so-surprising topic in common — housing.

Adrian Crook is a tech entrepreneur and single father of five living in a 1000 sq. ft. apartment, who was thrust into politics trying imagine a future for his kids.

Prezoning all of Vancouver would be the first order of business, which is why he’s running with the Non Partisan Association. “Right now, 76 per cent of Vancouver is reserved for nothing but single family homes,” he said. “We need four floors and corner stores.”

These mixed neighborhoods haven’t legally been allowed since the 1940s, Crook said, noting the current government inched forwards but not fast enough.

The co-founder of Abundant Housing Vancouver said there is unnecessary fear-mongering about towers and is calling for the missing middle density. “Most of the density wouldn’t break above the treeline in west side neighborhoods.”

Like Crook, Tanya Paz thinks there’s a missing middle when it comes to housing. So far Paz, with a 20-year background in active transportation, is the only person seeking Vision Vancouver nomination.

How do we make housing affordable? One way is to create buildings with little to no parking, she said. “It rescues costs and is a combination of land use and transportation,” Paz added. “The current council came out with a housing strategy that is bolder than anything we’ve seen in the history of Vancouver, but there are a lot of us who think we can take it to the next level.”

Unlike NPA and Vision, OneCity has already offered up three candidates. One of them is Christine Boyle, a United Church minister of community who announced to her congregationt that she would be running on Feb. 25.

“It feels like the city is becoming shiny and empty,” the 33-year-old told Metro. “People are angry and upset.”

Leading Boyle’s agenda is rebuilding the social contract between Vancouverites and local government, then have a bold conversation around housing. Her suggestion: the right mix of progressive taxes to decrease speculation and bring in income.

By creating inclusive models of city planning with neighborhood associations, Boyle said economic conversations will follow. “City Hall shouldn’t be the enemy you have to fight on this, they should be part of the solution,” she explained.

Along with Boyle under the OneCity party umbrella is Brandon Yan, 31, a renter with a background in education and city planning. In fact, renters leaving Council gave Yan the impetus to run. (Vision Vancouver councillor and renter Andrea Reimer won’t seek re-election, while Hector Bremner, an NPA councillor who also rents, plans to seek his party’s nomination for mayoral candidate.)

“Decisions aren’t being made by the people who will have to live in them,” Yan said.

Yan would expand temporary modular housing. “The way that Vancouver has dealt with homelessness and poverty, in many ways, is to criminalize it,” he explained. “People who live in their cars get tickets, but how does that solve the problem of precarious housing.”

In situations where Canadians have seen the market or private interests fail, like housing, Yan said it’s appropriate for governments to take a proactive role. “Why leave it to private interests in that one area and not other public areas like education or healthcare,” he said.

Recent changes to finance laws also motivated him to run. “I don’t have to compete with a party who is going to raise one million dollars from one donor,” he said, adding he expects significant collaboration with the progressive left in the future.

The nomination process is different with each party, he noted. While Paz has until June for the party to secure her nomination, Yan has until mid March. That’s because individuals who wish to vote for him must join OneCity by then, unlike other parties which allow membership right up until the nomination meeting. “That means there’s accountability which I appreciate,” he said.

If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen now, Yan added. “I encourage all young people to come out. It’s our time, it really is our time.”