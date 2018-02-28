Amanda Todd's mother back B.C. schools plan to help parents fight cyberbullying

VICTORIA — The mother of a British Columbia girl whose story of cyberbullying went around the world after she took her own life says offering social media education to parents is a good investment.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the government will provide $100,000 to the B.C. School Superintendents' Association to offer social media education meetings in every B.C. school district this year.

Carol Todd says the training will give parents tools to support children as they navigate the digital world.

Fifteen-year-old Amanda Todd died in 2012 shortly after posting a heart-wrenching video that revealed her emotional pain caused by online stalking.

Fleming says cyberbullying touches the lives of B.C. children daily and positive online practices helps keep students safe.

The Raising Digitally Responsible Learners program was part of an annual Pink Shirt Day anti-bullying ceremony at the legislature which was also attended by Premier John Horgan and about 100 high school students all wearing pink.

Todd says the more parents know and understand the social media opportunities available to their children the safer they will be.

"As a parent who has gone through the real life experiences of seeing the effects of cyberbullying on my child and how it has affected my family, I am appreciative of this investment."

Fleming says he expects local parent advisory councils to hold the digital technology sessions for parents.