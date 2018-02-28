Culture jobs make up more of B.C.'s economy than any other province

British Columbia's creatives hungry for good news on job prospects may find what they’re looking for in a new report on Canada’s cultural economy.

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada released data that reveals jobs in culture and sports made up a greater portion of the B.C. economy — four per cent — than of any other Canadian province. That's a total of 98,244 jobs in the province falling into the culture category in 2016, when the data was compiled, an increase of 7.1 per cent from 2015.

The cultural sectors growing the most were in audiovisual and interactive media, as well as visual and applied arts.

Alex McKeen/Metro Source: Statistics Canada

Brenda Bailey, executive director of the industry promotion organization DigiBC, called the sector the area “where creative and technology meet.”

The industry also includes video gaming, visual effects, animation and digital marketing.

Mike Agerbo has witnessed the growth of that sector and it's impacted his own company.

He founded Blink, a visual and interactive content company, in 2006 with a business partner. It now employs 25 people full time, and works with dozens of freelancers, he said.

“I’ve seen (the industry) growing since the late '90s and early 2000s,” Agerbo told Metro. “Because we have such a great city, it’s been attracting over time these big companies and studios.

"That attracts more talent to come to the province; it attracts more schools.”

As his industry has grown, and become more competitive, Agerbo noticed it’s become even more difficult to find the talent he needs. Major companies and studios, he said, are so alluring to the best local talent that he’s had more success with new hires from Australia, the U.K., and Germany, for example.

Canada had a total of 765,000 culture jobs in 2016. And though both Ontario and Quebec had greater total numbers of such workers than B.C., they comprise a smaller portion of those provinces' economies.

DigiBC's Bailey said she wasn’t surprised by Tuesday’s data, however.

“One of the reasons it’s growing," she said, "is that we have fought long and hard to create an environment that is conducive to success of digital media companies in B.C."

The province has long benefited from being near U.S. creative hubs, having strong university programs, and the development of creative tech “hubs” that have followed the Vancouver establishment of giants like Microsoft and Electronic Arts, Bailey explained.

The government also offers an interactive digital media tax credit of 17.5 per cent. It's an incentive the provincial government extended to 2023 in its budget last week (it had originally been set to expire this September).

Alex McKeen/Metro Source: Statistics Canada

Now the industry is tackling new frontiers, particularly in the areas of virtual and augmented reality.

But as B.C.’s creative digital sectors grow, industry insiders say they have to constantly push to attract talent, the competition for which is “ferocious,” Bailey said.