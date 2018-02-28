New Westminster heritage site turned dog park set for return to Chinese-Canadian roots

May Yan walks past a gravel dog park everyday on her way to the bus stop in New Westminster. Yan, a genealogist at UBC library, had no idea the sloping downtown site, surrounded by a chain-linked fence, used to be a central meeting point for the Chinese-Canadian community in the early 1900s.

She was shocked when she found out.

“I was very upset. They could have chosen anything else except a dog park,” she told Metro.

Built in 1905, the Chinese Benevolent Association building, called the ‘Old Man’s Home’ at 842 Agnes Street, served New Westminster’s Chinatown as a school, hospital, and residential care facility for the elderly. Back then, the neighbourhood was B.C.’s second largest Chinatown, after Victoria.

But by 1979, most in the Chinese community had moved to other parts of the Lower Mainland and the Chinese Benevolent Association donated the building to the city.

The city demolished it one year later. The lot sat empty until 2009, when the city turned it into an off-leash dog park as part of a nuisance abatement strategy.

But a 2016 consultation report found some people did not pick up after their dogs at the park and that some dog owners did not feel safe due to aggressive dogs or people of “questionable character” using the lot.

New Westminster’s parks and open space planner, Erika Mashig, told Metro that the dog park was always meant to be a temporary measure.

In 2010, the city of New West issued a formal apology to the Chinese community for discriminatory policies in the past and made a commitment to commemorate the story of Chinese pioneers at the old Chinese Benevolent Association building site. It is now destined to become a public park.

The city has been meeting with members of the Chinese-Canadian community as well as downtown residents to gather feedback on what the future park on Agnes Street should look like. Bill Chu, an advocate with the Canadians for Reconciliation Society, participated in the most recent stakeholder meeting in September 2017.

“The historical element is very important. You don’t want it to just be pretty. There are many pretty places around,” said the New Westminster resident.

“It’s more to do with how candid and how honest we are about our own history. That history happens to be our shared history. It’s not just something pertaining to only Chinese people.”

He and several other community groups suggested that the city maintain a classical Chinese garden at the site and construct a replica of the old Chinese Benevolent Association building. The city brought those ideas to a public consultation session on Jan. 30, 2018 and staff are re-working the proposed design for another consultation session in April or May, said Mashig.

According to a January staff report, city staff negotiated a deal with the developer that owns the adjacent lot (810 Agnes St.), where the city will allow greater height (29 storeys) in exchange for $1.1 million dollars of community amenity contribution, allocated for park construction. The rezoning application for this development will be subject to a public hearing later this year.

Finding money to build the park was one of the issues that prevented the city from building the park earlier, said Mashig.

“Capital budgeting and getting all the things in order to plan and build a successful park, particularly in this urban context… it certainly takes time.”

But Chu says a lack of funding was not the only barrier – attitudes toward reconciliation have changed too in recent years.

“It’s not as if the city is not aware of the historical significance of [the site], but I guess the political will in the 1970s was simply not there to protect or to preserve it,” he said.