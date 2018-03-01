DTES advocates worry venerable HIV program funding at risk

Health workers and advocates say a long-running Indigenous-lead HIV outreach and support program in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is in danger of losing its funding.

A contract with Vancouver Coastal Health, which currently funds the Vancouver Native Health Society’s Positive Outlook Program, expires at the end of March.

But Vancouver Coastal Health says it’s required to put out a request for new proposals, potentially forcing VNHS to compete with other rival organizations if it wants to keep offering a service it's provided for 20 years.

“They have been whittling us down for years,” says VNHS executive director Lou Demerais in an interview, “and now they’re going to drop the big shoe.”

The program offers what they call culturally-rooted care, treatment and support services for anyone in the area living with HIV/AIDS.

With a strong focus towards serving Indigenous clients, the program offers twice-daily meals, drug and alcohol counseling, social work services and a program to help with people's rents.

Demerais and about two dozen of the program’s clients and supporters staged a rally in the atrium of the Woodward’s building Thursday morning, demanding the funding for their program be protected.

Vancouver Coastal Health spokeswoman Carrie Stefanson said in an email that, regardless of the outcome, the Positive Outlook Program won’t end, nor will there be service interruption for its roughly 1,500 registered clients.

“Vancouver Coastal Health has not eliminated funding for Vancouver Native Health Society,” Stefanson said. “Following (our) guidelines, we will be issuing a request for proposal to provide the service, of which any organization, including VNHS, is welcome to bid for.

“There will be no service disruption for HIV clients. No matter who the successful proponent is, HIV clients will continue to get the care and supports they need."

Local advocate and musician Dalannah Bowen worries control over the program will be taken out of Indigenous hands and placed within a larger institution.

“This is a perfect example of reconciliation not working,” Bowen said, prior to emceeing Thursday’s rally. “(VNHS) is the only place where Indigenous history and culture is integrated into the programming.

"At Vancouver Coastal Health, you don’t have those same relationships."

Stefansen would not speculate on which other organizations might choose to bid on the contract, but she did say Vancouver Coastal Health is not interested in bringing the POP program in-house.

“VCH would not put a contract out to (request for proposal) if was planning to bring it in house,” she said in an email.

Demerais said over the 20 years his organization has been providing the service, his staff have learned to be experts at unraveling the multitude of health challenges many of the clients face.

“They are often what we call ‘multi-diagnosed’,” Demerais said. Clients who have an HIV diagnosis might also be intravenous drug users, or have mental health challenges or other struggles.

For the program’s Indigenous clients, larger systemic issues such as inter-generational trauma and post-traumatic stress injuries can make it difficult for health professionals to understand their needs, especially for healthcare workers who lack the kind of experience his staff have, Demerais said.

“Our people have become experts in this,” he argued.

Anthony Brown, a client of the program for four years, told Metro that if the program hadn’t been in place when he was diagnosed with HIV, he would have had nowhere to turn.

“I was really scared, but they helped me accept it,” the Gitxsan man from Kispiox First Nation, said. “Without them I wouldn’t have been able to start healing.”