Engineers, doctors, and designers descend on UBC for health hackathon

Engineers, doctors, and designers are preparing for a meeting of the minds this weekend as the third annual Great Hatch event kicks off at the University of B.C.

The hackathon's co-director, Olivia Paserin, said it's proved successful because it gives healthcare workers the opportunity to collaborate directly with people in the tech industry.

It’s not often you see hardware, design, and healthcare expertise all in one place, she explained.

“I have really gained an appreciation of the importance of connecting with physicians and others in the healthcare field when developing any kind of medical technology,” said Paserin, a Masters student at UBC’s biomedical engineering program.

“As engineers, we want to develop meaningful technology but most engineers don’t have the clinical immersion to identify those problems.”

Many participants enrol as individuals and form teams at the hackathon itself.

Hosted by the startup company Hatching Health, the three-day event offers its 100 participants all the prototyping tools they could need, including free 3-D printing services. The goal is to create a prototype device in three days. The winning team will receive $2,500 as well as entrepreneurial and technical support.

This year’s participants will also have access to an anonymized patient database, which will hopefully yield some data-driven solutions, said Paserin.

Teams in previous years have created everything from prosthetics to mental health tools.