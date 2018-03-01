Vancouver opens new Zero Waste Centre

Vancouver is taking one more step towards its "zero-waste" goal with the opening of a new recycling facility the mayor says will accept “more items than ever before in the city.”

Used cooking oil? They’ll take it. Old bikes, electronics, power tools, and small appliances? They’ll take those too.

The new Zero Waste Centre, located near Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie St., is replacing the smaller recycling depot at the Vancouver South Transfer Station.

The new centre, which cost about $2 million to build, “really embodies how far we’ve come in being able to provide the tools and the infrastructure that our residents need to be part of a zero-waste solution for our city,” said Jerry Dobrovolny, the city's general manager of engineering services.

The city is planning to increase how many items the centre accepts for re-use and recycling, and also hopes to work with other organizations towards that goal.

For example, it's already working with Diabetes Canada to collect clothing, and with UBC and the community bikes program to re-use old bicycles and bike parts.

It’s “a great opportunity for us to work towards a zero-waste future,” Dobrovolny said of the new facility.

Vancouver has set its sights on claiming the title of "greenest city" in the world by 2020 and reaching zero-waste by 2040.

But “there’s a ways to go,” admitted Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Vancouver has reduced the amount of waste it produces by about 23 per cent since 2010.

“There’s still lots of work to do as a region and working with the province but at the city level we can take responsibility for helping residents do their best to recycle,” he said, giving a nod of thanks to Vancouverites for being “leading recyclers.”

The recycling rate for single family homes was 66 per cent and 29 per cent for multi-family buildings in 2016.

On average, 300 residents visit the recycling depot every day, said Robertson, dropping off 4,300 tonnes of material a year.

The majority of it is scrap metal and cardboard, he said.

That includes 37.5 tonnes of foam packaging last year — enough to fill an NHL-sized rink three metres deep — and the equivalent of a “swimming pool full of plastic bags” a month (or 33.6 tonnes), Robertson noted, adding that the collection of soft plastic is particularly important for “keeping our oceans clean.”

“It’s a massive amount of waste” kept out of the landfill and incinerators, said Robertson.