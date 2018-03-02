Local Musicians join Indigenous Resistance to Kinder Morgan Pipeline

When Rick Buckman Coe visited the site of the Tiny House Warriors last fall, conversations circled around how important music — and youth — are to social movements.

Along with the help of organizer Kanahus Manuel, a member of the Secwepemc Nation, Coe decided to get involved in the peaceful mission to stop the construction of the proposed Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline over Secwepemc territory with 10 tiny mobile houses.

By blending art and activism, the local musician didn’t expect the timely response from his community: Almost 40 artists in support of Indigenous people defending their territories, got together forming a compilation album. Tiny House Warriors Vol. 1 is available online today and the release party kicks off tonight at the Rickshaw Theatre.

“I have met so many incredible musicians and so many want to support social, environmental and Indigenous movements,” Coe said, noting the album will be featured on an upcoming Vice documentary. Some up-and-coming Indigenous musicians are featured such as Iskwé, David Morin, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Mob Bounce. But there’s well-known international artists too like Rising Appalachia, he added.

Accompanying the album is artwork from young Native American artist, Jackie Fawn, who met Coe and Manuel at Standing Rock in North Dakota. “It’s the power of art to tell stories and be a form of resistance much like music,” Coe explained.

Organizing is in Manuel’s blood — her grandfather is late Grand Chief George Manuel, who as president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs led thousands of supporters to Ottawa in 1980, successfully ensuring Aboriginal constitutional rights with the inclusion of Section 35. in 1982.

“This is in the face of everybody in the city,” Manuel said, looking forward to seeing Indigenous artist Kalilah Rampanen on stage, a teenager who was with her on the frontlines. “The interest shows that people want to stand up and movements will combat climate change and find climate solutions.”

But they can’t do it alone, she added. She highlighted donations for Tiny House Warriors so far — from notable artists such as Christi Belcourt to celebrity attention from Leonardo DiCaprio or solar panel installations from Jane Fonda.

Three homes are built and they’re raising funds for six more: Each is “green”, self-sustaining and on wheels. “With over 518 km of territory, we have to be mobile and we have to be active,” she said, hoping to create a space for the elders who she described as “knowledge and language keepers.”

Manuel wants to see B.C. take a lead in climate repair and climate solutions, which she said begins by recognizing land titles while shifting education and knowledge away from systemic silencing.

Through artists and youth building community, Manuel explained “people power” can bend policy. “For the Tiny Home Warriors, we say our land is home,” she said.