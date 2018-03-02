New mother receives highest award for saving woman from jumping off bridge

Emilie Stevens was seven months pregnant when she helped stop a woman from jumping off the Granville Street Bridge.

On Thursday, the Vancouver police department recognized Stevens’ good deed with an Award of Merit, the highest award for civilian bravery. The award is presented to people who, in the face of great danger, try to save someone’s life or prevent a crime.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony at the Roundhouse Community Centre, Stevens – who is a doctor – said she was crossing the bridge in June of last year when she saw a woman approach the edge of the bridge.

Stevens quickly realized the woman was intending to commit suicide and rushed towards her.

“I honestly didn’t think, I probably should’ve been a bit more thoughtful about my own safety but I walked back to talk to her, she’d just been discharged from the hospital.” She said. “She actually said she wasn’t quite interested in coming off the bridge.”

Stevens called 9-1-1, but when the woman realized the police had been called she tried to jump. Stevens grabbed her, and despite being seven months pregnant, was able to stop the woman from jumping off the bridge.

“I say Lily here (the baby) was my counter-balance because I was a bit heavier than usual and had a different center of gravity than I usually would. So fortunately I was able to hold on until the officers could arrive to get her off the railing.”

The event was “pretty stressful” and a “bit scary,” Stevens said. She often wonders what happened to the woman she helped save.

“I like to think she’s okay, I don’t have a way of finding out. But I like to think that at least no matter what, she got another chance at the end of the day to get some help and get better.”

She said wasn’t thinking about what she was doing when she tried to stop the woman, she just reacted, and, if given the chance, she would do it again.