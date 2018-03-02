Park Board appeals B.C. Supreme Court ruling on cetacean captivity

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a B.C. Supreme Court decision that would allow the Vancouver Aquarium to keep cetaceans like dolphins and whales in captivity.

The court ruled last month that a Park Board bylaw banning the practice doesn’t apply to the aquarium.

While the aquarium has already decided it will no longer house cetaceans over the

long-term, it does want to temporarily keep cetaceans that are too injured to return to the wild before sending them to another facility. The bylaw would no longer allow this.

“We believe that the B.C. Supreme Court ruling of Feb. 9 poses a real and substantial challenge to the legal power and authority of our elected Board,” said Park Board chair Stuart Mackinnon in a release. “Our Board has decided we must appeal this decision.”

The court decided that the existing contract between the Park Board and the aquarium, which expires in 2029, means the board cannot enforce a new bylaw affecting the aquarium’s operations in Stanley Park, the Park Board said in the release.

The decision “could have far-ranging impacts on the Park Board’s legislative powers, which are granted to it under the Vancouver Charter,” the board said.

Currently, the aquarium is only caring for one cetacean, a Pacific white-sided dolphin named Helen, and the Park Board said Friday that it continues to support the aquarium in that work, even as it filed the appeal.

With files from Wanyee Li.