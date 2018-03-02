You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this weekend
Who said we're a no-fun city? Metro scans the weekend for cool things to do March 2-4. From outdoors events to arts and cultural festivals to making a difference, get Vancouvering!
Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining).
Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors activities to arts festivals to family-friendly events and ways you can make a difference.
1. Laugh out loud—but please don't heckle
JFL (formerly Just For Laughs) NorthWest kicked off this week and runs until March 10, and the first weekend features comic greats such as Maria Bamford, star of Netflix's Lady Dynamite and Old Baby (pictured above) on Saturday 7 p.m. at the Vogue (918 Granville St.), plus Saturday Night Live favourite Sasheer Zamata (Friday 6 p.m. at Biltmore Cabaret, 2755 Prince Edward St.), and more. Tickets at JFL's website.
2. Cycle down to the bike show
Ride an indoor 'test track' to check out the latest bike designs and offers, find deals, and watch 'high-flying action' from the pros. There's also an interactive kids zone with bike track. The Vancouver Bike Show is back Saturday and Sunday at the Convention Centre. Tickets $10 per day, or $15 for the weekend at the host's website.
3. Go to the birds
VanDusen Botanical Garden and the Bloedel Conservatory are offering a month of migratory bird-themed activities for avid avian enthusiasts of all ages. It includes entertainers, tours, and VanDusen's newly created Backyard Bird Garden, especially created to attract resident and migratory birds. Up to two kids get into both facilities free with one paying adult. More info at VanDusen gardens.
4. Experience 'Theater for Living' with Sxw?amet
The latest play by Headlines Theatre is written and performed by a mixed Indigenous and non-Indigenous cast — audiences are invited to imagine the true meaning of reconciliation. "If you want innovative theatre that is engaging and challenges your perceptions," the company's promotions state, "this would be it." Runs 7:30 p.m. this Friday to Sunday and nightly until March 10. More info at Headlines Theatre.
5. Stroll through the art gallery's newest openings
There are a bunch of new exhibits opening this weeking at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Ongoing exhibition of renowned Takashi Murakami is joined by three new displays starting Saturday: Bombhead — guest curator John O’Brian explores "the emergence and impact of the nuclear age as represented by artists and their art" and the "profound cultural and ecological impact" of nuclear weapons in the past century, through the eyes of artists. Also new are: Living, Building, Thinking, and Herman Levy's works titled 'A Cultivating Journey' Take them all in Friday to Sunday, tickets at V.A.G..
