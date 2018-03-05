News / Vancouver

B.C. snowmobiler dies in north Okanagan after losing control of his machine

VERNON, B.C. — A British Columbia man has died while snowmobiling in the north Okanagan.

RCMP Const. Kelly Brett says a personal emergency beacon was activated Sunday in the Mabel Lake area northeast of Vernon.

A 30-year-old unnamed resident of Lumby is believed to have lost control of his snowmobile and landed in a creek.

Companions who were sledding with him performed first aid, but he died at the scene.

Brett says RCMP and a search and rescue team have recovered the body.

The death is not considered suspicious, but police and the coroners service continue to investigate. (CKIZ)

