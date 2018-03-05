Canfor Pulp Products president departing company amid leadership changes

VANCOUVER — The president of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is leaving his position due to leadership changes at the company.

Canfor Pulp says Brett Robinson's departure is effective Monday.

The Vancouver-based pulp and paper company says Robinson's position will be consolidated under Don Kayne, CEO of Canfor Pulp and Canfor Corp.

Robinson became president of Canfor Pulp in 2012, previously serving as executive vice-president of pulp operations.