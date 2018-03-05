'Enforce the need for speed': UBC economics professor

As public consultation begins across the province today on changes to B.C.’s financially-strapped public auto insurer, one UBC economics associate professor says better speed limit enforcement could help yank ICBC out of its $1.3 billion debt.

There were over 300,000 crashes in B.C. in 2016 — up 27 per cent from 2013 — according to ICBC, and, Werner Antweiler explained, speed plays a factor in all of them.

“Right now, the chances of getting caught while speeding are really low because we just don’t have the resources and officers,” he said. “We have to be more effective at looking at those concentrated trouble spots.”

Antweiler suggested using new technologies to combat the issue of resources. “To the extent we can automate, it will bring down cost and remove legal problems,” he explained, adding targeting problem areas will be easier. By looking at best practices from other jurisdictions, Antweiler proposed two alternatives for speed limit enforcement; “average speed over distance” and “speed on green”.

The first, effectively implemented in rural Scotland, involves photographing license plates at the entry and exit of a highway section and calculating the average speed. The method brings down speeds and makes them “more equal,” meaning reduced likelihood of a crash, he said.

“We should be looking at this especially for rural highways like the Sea-to-Sky,” Antweiler said. Unlike photo-radar, which was unpopular during the 90s, he said this approach has clear signage before entering the speed-enforced section. “That way, it cannot be argued it’s a cash-grab,” he explained. “If they do speed, they will get caught.”

The second method, used in urban Edmonton, captures excessive speed during a green light using existing red-light camera technology.

But it’s important not to focus on speed alone. “We need a holistic approach,” Antweiler explained, highlighting distracted driving and driving under the influence. “Then there’s also driver education. We need to look at driving not as a right, but as a privilege.”

Antweiler’s comments come on the heels of a new pilot project announced today, which will see some police in Delta using new electronic traffic violation tickets — the first of its kind in B.C.

The e-ticket initiative could free up officers time to do more traffic enforcement while making information easily accessible to ICBC and offering drivers the ability to pay online, said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta Police Department. Some police cars are outfitted with new equipment allowing officers to scan licenses, which uploads the information into a shared database.

However, interactions between officers and drivers remain the same, Leykauf noted.

Vancouver Police Department will also pilot the project on April 2, which wraps in mid-May to report findings to the ministry.

The B.C. government launched a public consultation process today asking British Columbians about rate fairness. The goal is to make bad drivers pay more while good drivers will pay less, according to B.C. Attorney General, David Eby in a release on Monday.

“We’ll do this by making changes to the current auto-insurance rating system,” he said. “Changes that will hold all drivers more accountable for their decisions and their driving behaviour.”

The province is already capping payouts for soft body injury claims by next year and March marked the beginning of increased penalties for drivers using devices while driving.