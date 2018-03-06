4 new B-lines to replace 43 UBC bus and other routes: TransLink

TransLink is replacing four routes, including the 43 bus to the University of B.C., with express B-Lines by the end of 2019, it announced Tuesday.

The routes are:

- Fraser Highway (Surrey Central to Langley Centre)

- Main-Marine (Dundarave to Phibbs Exchange)

- 41st Avenue (Joyce-Collingwood Station to UBC)

- Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place)

Some of the bus stops along the new routes will also get digital signs – such as the ones current on the 3 Main route – that tell people when the next bus is coming, according to a TransLink spokesperson.

People can expect buses to arrive at least every 10 minutes during peak periods and every 15 minutes otherwise. Nearly 60 new articulated buses will service the B-Line expansion, according to TransLink.