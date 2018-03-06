4 new B-lines to replace 43 UBC bus and other routes: TransLink
Some stops may get new digital signs that tell people when the next bus is coming
TransLink is replacing four routes, including the 43 bus to the University of B.C., with express B-Lines by the end of 2019, it announced Tuesday.
The routes are:
- Fraser Highway (Surrey Central to Langley Centre)
- Main-Marine (Dundarave to Phibbs Exchange)
- 41st Avenue (Joyce-Collingwood Station to UBC)
- Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place)
Some of the bus stops along the new routes will also get digital signs – such as the ones current on the 3 Main route – that tell people when the next bus is coming, according to a TransLink spokesperson.
People can expect buses to arrive at least every 10 minutes during peak periods and every 15 minutes otherwise. Nearly 60 new articulated buses will service the B-Line expansion, according to TransLink.
The transit authority says it will reach out to local residents and businesses in the coming month for suggestions about stop locations and local route adjustments.